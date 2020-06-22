Thailand imposes maximum health control measures at Hat Yai Airport, Songkhla

The Minister of Tourism and Sports followed up on COVID-19 control measures at Hat Yai Airport, to build confidence among people and tourists.







Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports, followed up on the measures for controlling and preventing the COVID-19 epidemic at Hat Yai Airport, Songkhla.

Mr. Chuwit Phannane, Deputy Director of Hat Yai Airport, reported that the outbreak of COVID-19 caused many flights to be cancelled. The number of passengers has decreased to 9,210 per month from 234,028.





After the flights were allowed to resume, there are screening measures, which start from the entrance area with a thermal scanner and a face mask wearing photo recording system. Passengers are asked to keep some space between each other and public spots are cleaned every hour, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports instructed Hat Yai Airport to focus on intensive screening measures and prepare a plan to support the reopening of international airline services. He called on people and service users to follow the new normal practice for effective screening. (NNT)











