Thailand reports 2 more soldiers contracted COVID from US

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that two quarantined soldiers who returned from a drill in Hawaii were found to have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The new patients raised the total of Thailand’s COVID-19 cases to 3,297, 3,111 of whom recovered and 128 remained in hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 58.



Loading…



The two male soldiers are 22 and 25 years old. They returned from Hawaii on July 22 on the same flight of six other soldiers previously confirmed with the infection. They were quarantined in Chon Buri province, tested positive on July 26 and were admitted at a hospital in Bangkok.

Both became sick on July 24. The 22-year-old soldier had a fever, sore throat, runny nose, excessive phlegm, breathing problems, muscle pain, headache and diarrhea. The other soldier coughed. (TNA)











