Craig Webster, two in a row at Laem Chabang

Pattaya Sorts Club Links Golf Society

Monday, July 27 Laem Chabang, C+A Stableford

They say that lightning doesn’t strike twice, but it has for Kiwi Craig Webster with his second win in two visits to Laem Chabang. Just two weeks ago at our last trip here, he ran away with it, scoring 43 points.







There was no lightning during the round this time, unlike the past few of our games, but the fairways, still looking like laid carpet, were found to be surprisingly wet, hence there was pretty much no run.

That makes Craig’s winning score of 39 points look even better.

Peter Lacey, who has worn the Green Jacket a couple of times in the past week or so, played really well again with a creditable score of 37 points for second place.

Paul Durkan is making a habit of finishing in the placings with another third spot today, but just out of reach of that Green Jacket that he wants.

Paul scored 35 points from his inflated handicap of #5 to win a countback from Derek Phillips, who would be happy with that score.

At Links, we have prizes for the best nines. These are for any player who has not already won something else. Today, Glen Elsworth won best front nine with 18 points.

Mike Firkin won best back nine with…wait for it…26 points, and did not finish in the placings, mmm.

Dark clouds hung about all day without ever looking threatening and, at last, we did stay dry. A nice breeze kept up most of the time, so a good day out for all on a top course.





Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Craig Webster (19) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Peter Lacey (10) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Paul Durkan (5) – 35 pts c/back

4th Place – Derek Phillips (13) – 35 pts

Near Pins: Peter Lacey, Bill Copeland (x2), Karl Flood

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Glen Elsworth – 18 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) – Mike Firkin – 26 pts







Our next game is at Emerald on Wednesday. We were advised by the course originally booked that it was a public holiday and surprised to be told that, no, it is holiday, pay holiday price. The same question three times, but same answer, so we cancelled.

At 1050 baht all-in at Emerald, off we go.

In this current situation in Thailand and the world, it amazes me and others that some of these courses who have a decided lack of customers would stick to this insane idea of increasing prices because of a public holiday. The few golfers around have plenty of options, and that is going to be the way for some time yet.

As a footnote: Laem Chabang, today, charged the booked price of 2059 baht all-in, no holiday pricing.











