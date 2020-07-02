Thailand Anti-Corruption Commission finds Ex-PM Yingluck abusing authority

The National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand has found former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra abused her authority in transferring a former secretary-general of the National Security Council.







It will ask the attorney-general to file the case with the Supreme Court.

NACC deputy secretary-general Niwatichai Kasemmongkol said the commission found authority abuse in transferring Thawil Pliensri from NSC to be an advisor to the prime minister in 2011.





According to Mr.Niwatichani, Yingluck ordered the transfer on Sept 4, 2011. The transfer process was completed within four days.

On Oct 4, 2011, the cabinet moved Pol Gen Wichien Potephosree from the national police chief’s post to succeed Mr.Thawil at NSC. On Oct 19, 2011, Yingluck chaired the National Police Policy Board and proposed her relative Pol Gen Preawpan Damapong, then deputy national police chief, to become the new national police chief. The board approved her nomination.

The Supreme Administrative Court ruled on Feb 20, 2014, that the transfer actually demoted Mr.Thawil who had done nothing wrong and Yingluck abused her judgement and violated law in doing so.







On May 7, 2014, the Constitutional Court ruled that Yingluck made the transfer to favor her relative’s promotion at the Royal Thai Police Office.

Mr.Niwatichai said that NACC would ask the attorney-general to file the case with the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions. (TNA)











