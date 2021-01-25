Thailand records two more Covid-19 deaths – a British man and a Thai woman

Thailand recorded two more Covid-19 deaths and 187 new cases on Monday.

The first death is a British man, 61. He left England for Thailand on Dec 24 and entered state quarantine. He fell ill on Dec 28 and tested positive for Covid-19. His condition deteriorated and he died on Jan 24.







The second death is a Thai woman, 56 from Samut Songkhram. She had underlying health condition, suffering from a stroke. She mostly stayed at home but her husband had contact with a driver, delivering fish to the Thalat Thai market.

She had chest tightness and shortness of breath and sent to hospital on Jan 21. The Covid-19 test was conducted after she died and the result showed she tested positive to Covid-19.





The total death toll rose to 75 and the total cases in the country reached 13,687.

The new cases in the daily tally comprised 61, found in surveillance and service system, 116 detected by the active case finding in communities and 10 quarantined arrivals. (TNA)













