Thai Tourism businesses encouraged to seek ‘Safety & Health’ standard to regain trust

The Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Public Health are looking for more Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) standard businesses, in order to regain trust in Thai tourism when COVID-19 is ultimately resolved.





Government’s Deputy Spokesperson,Traisulee Traisoranakul revealed that PM and Minister of Defence General Prayut Chan-O-Cha, has ordered all government sectors to prepare for the coming of government policy intended to regenerate the country after the pandemic.

Recently, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has been cooperating with the Ministry of Public Health, other departments of the public sector, and private organizations to urge more businesses to achieve the SHA standard for NEW NORMAL tourism in the post-COVID-19 economy.

The SHA award not only reflects levels of safety but also reflects the high quality services and products offered by those who have attained it.







According to Miss Traisulee, since May 25 when the SHA standard was inaugurated, TAT has already recognized SHA standards at 7,950 venues from 9,894 venues involved in the project, which is equal to a 80.35 percent success rate.

The top three businesses that achieved the standard are first, accommodation, and Conference Halls with 2,991 venues, followed by restaurants with 2,128 venues and tourism agencies with 868 outlets. (NNT)













