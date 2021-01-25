Pattaya charities rescue unemployed family living in tent

Pattaya-area charities came to the rescue of an unemployed Nongprue family living in a tent after being put out of work by the coronavirus crisis.







Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit, welfare officials and representatives of the Ban Jing Jai Foundation, Mercy Pattaya Center and Nongprue Women Development Group donated money and consumer products to the family as they moved into an apartment on Soi Mabyailia 22 arranged by the subdistrict.

Narakorn Pornwanchat, 22, his 18-year-old wife and 4-year-old daughter had been living in a tent along the Mabprachan Reservoir after the father lost his job before the latest Covid-19 shutdown.

Nongprue arranged new housing, government stipends for the child, and free medical checkups.













