Thailand recommends preparation before traveling to perform Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia

By Pattaya Mail
The Ministry of Public Health recommends preparation before traveling to perform the Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia between 7-12 July 2022.

It’s almost time for the Hajj, one of the most important ceremonies of Islam. This year it will fall between 7-12 July 2022.

But because the COVID-19 pandemic has not disappeared, the Ministry of Public Health recommends preparation before traveling to perform the Hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia:

  1. Full vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination certificates;
  2. A COVID insurance certificate while staying in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;
  3. Vaccination against meningococcal disease and influenza, not less than 10 days before travel, and must have certificates;
  4. A COVID RT-PCR test with a negative result no more than 72 hours before traveling.

Travelers must be under 65 years of age and wear a mask and carry alcohol gel at all times. (PRD)









