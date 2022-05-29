Pattaya Sports Club: Bunker Boys Golf Report Monday May 23

Monday, May 23rd

Khao Kheow Golf Club C & A

1st Kob Glover (20) 38 points

2nd Craig Dows (5) 36 points

3rd Robbie Watts (8) 30 points

Near pins Kob Glover, Les Cobban, & Paul Smith X 2

Another windy day for the first game of the week at Khao Kheow Golf Club where we were allocated the C & A nines. No threat of rain today but once again just like last Friday at Royal Lakeside the wind had a big influence on the game. The course was in nice condition as we expect at Khao Kheow, even the bunkers were good today, unlike the last few courses we have played.







Scores were modest today with only two golfers putting in a good effort. Kob Glover took first place with fine thirty-eight points, to be fair she only played half the course as the red tees were ridiculously far forward of the yellows, in some cases almost one hundred yards. There are at least two courses in the area where the ladies get an unfair advantage in mixed competition for the same reason. Craig Dows was next in line with thirty-six points on a day when his putter worked, it’s not uncommon for Craig to three put but not today. Robbie Watts was a distant third with only thirty points all the near pins were taken with one each to Les Cobban and Kob Glover and as usual Paul Smith took two.





Wednesday, May 25th

Burapha Golf Club A & B

1st Craig Dows (5) 40 points

2nd Michael Brett (15) 38 points

3rd Geoff Parker (20) 38 points

4th Les Cobban (8) 38 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, Craig Dows, Les Cobban & Niall Glover

Burapha Golf Club is arguably the best value golf in Pattaya at present, an all-in fee of twelve hundred baht is a deal not to be missed. With a course in very good condition and four nines to choose from it’s a golfers paradise.

A nice cool breeze moderated the temperature today, without it, it would have been stinking hot, so conditions were perfect for good scoring, and that’s exactly what we got with no fewer than six players better than thirty-six points. It was just a matter of time before Craig Dows sorted out his putting in Thailand and today following his second-place thirty-six on Monday he went four better today taking first place with forty points to put him in the box seat to take out his first golfer of the month trophy with only two rounds to go and some low scores to come off.





A real logjam for second place with three as listed all on thirty-eight. There were also a couple of thirty-sevens so overall a very good day. Many were asking back at the bar why we don’t play the course at least twice a month given the pricing and the quality of the course. All the near pins were taken with one each going to Jimmy Carr, Craig Dows, Les Cobban, & Niall Glover. In a very generous mood today for his last game of this trip Paul Smith lost all three sixes to the Aussies, seemed like a bit of a setup by the bandits from down under.

Friday, May 27th

Silky Oak Golf Club

1st Robbie Watts (8) 37 points

2nd Craig Dows (4) 35 points

3rd Peter Bottrell (14) 32 points

Near pins. Bill Richardson, Peter Bottrell, Craig Dows, & Kob Glover X 2

Yet another windy day for our game at the quirky Silky Oak Golf Club course. None of the drama of our last visit when we had torrential rain with thunder and lightning and at least twenty trees uprooted. It was good to see that they were able to save many of the trees by severely trimming them and then propping them up in an erect position. Already most look healthy again with leaves sprouting on them. , and soon they will be ok again.



Despite the quirky design of the course, everyone enjoyed the round, a few people visited the no-go areas on the course and were appropriately penalised which was reflected in the scoring which for the most part was poor, although a couple of the Melbourne mob did record decent scores. Top score of the day was thirty-seven points from Robbie Watts, In his third visit to the winner’s circle this week Craig Dows took second place with thirty-five points while Peter Bottrell made his first visit to the circle to take third place with thirty-two points. All five near pins were taken with one each to Bill Richardson, Peter Bottrell, and Craig Dows while Kob Glover took two.





























