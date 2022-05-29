Thailand joins 17th Asia Media Summit 2022

Thailand’s Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Anucha Nakasai, Gives Prestigious Speech at 17th Asia Media Summit 2022

The Government Public Relations Department of Thailand (PRD) attended the 17th Asia Media Summit 2022, organized by the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD). Participants were honored with a speech given by the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Anucha Nakasai, expressing his vision regarding media and public relations in Thailand. Moreover, he emphasized that hosting APEC 2022 was an important part of the national agenda. He also promoted this remarkable event during the Ministerial Session of the meeting, as well as the presentation of the APEC 2022 handover clip for international audiences.



In the first virtual event of the 17th Asia Media Summit, the PRD delegation acknowledged the views of foreign media agencies, such as Australia, India, and Fiji, who presented the various trends of broadcasting through online media to serve the needs for all kinds of audiences. Their useful guidelines would enhance the production and broadcasting skills of online media practitioners. #asiamediasummit2022#AMS2022 (PRD)

















































