Thailand ready to support Timor-Leste’s full ASEAN membership

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed about the resolution of ASEAN Leaders to agree in principle on the admission of Timor-Leste to be the 11th member of ASEAN that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha would be pleased to facilitate admission of Timor-Leste as the 11th member of ASEAN.

Timor Leste has been granted an observer status and is allowed to participate in all ASEAN Meetings including at the Summit plenaries.







According to the Government Spokesperson, an objective criteria-based Roadmap for Timor-Leste’s full membership will be formalized, while all ASEAN Member States and external partners will fully support Timor-Leste to achieve the milestones through the provision of capacity building assistance and any other necessary and relevant support for its full membership in ASEAN. (TNA)





































