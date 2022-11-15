Bangkok Queen Sirikit National Convention Center draws spotlights during APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

The architectural beauty of Queen Sirikit National Convention Center has captivated and impressed people who have seen this prestigious exhibition venue, both in daylight and at nighttime.

This downtown convention center in Bangkok has been selected as the main venue for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (Nov 14-19), a place to welcome high-profile guests from Thailand and abroad.







First built in 1989, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center has served as a venue for some 20,000 events, making it a leader in the country’s Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. The center is Thailand’s very first venue designed to host international events, aimed at becoming an inspiring world-class event platform and a destination for global events.







Queen Sirikit National Convention Center reopened in September this year after a major renovation. The design of the newly renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Center represents Thai heritage alongside sustainability, under the concept of Nurture, Conserve, and Extend. Modern design and architecture provide flexible spaces to meet all demands and requirements, alongside modern technology and facilities, as well as connectivity to all modes of transport.

Located at the heart of Bangkok, this convention center has always been the venue for important events since it was first established. Its unique beauty will surely give visitors lasting impressions. (NNT)











































