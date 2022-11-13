Over 20,000 tourists visit Koh Larn off Pattaya coast over the weekend

Pattaya City over the weekend welcomed at least 20,000 Thai and foreign tourists to its one of the most significant and well-facilitated island – Koh Larn – situated about 40 minutes away from Pattaya shore on ferries and only 15 minutes ride by speedboats.

Tourists, young and old, arrived at the Bali Hai pier since early Saturday and Sunday (Nov 12-13) to buy tickets to get on ferries to visit Koh Larn. Some chose the quicker way by hiring speedboats which are available at the pier at negotiable rates.







The 800-meter long Ta Waen Beach on Koh Larn offers ranges of tourism services including accommodation, food, umbrellas, Thai Traditional massage, and recreation activities. Pattaya City has also built a view point over Ta Waen Beach for tourists to take photos.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed that parking at the blue multipurpose zone at the Bali Hai pier is free whether visitors wanted to stay overnight on islands or just for half a day.







The blue parking zone is capable to accommodate as many as 300 vehicles in which Poramet said that security guards are on duty 24 hours a day to watch over them.

Poramet said those who are charged for parking can call Pattaya Call Center 1337 and report on Facebook: Pattaya Mayor Hotline.









































