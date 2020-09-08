Thailand ready to push ahead with Phuket Model, says Public Health Minister

The government supports the Phuket model to welcome back foreign tourists, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul but he cannot say if it can be implemented by October as originally scheduled.





The plan is under consideration and the decision will be made by the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Anutin said the reopening of the resort island was opposed by some people due to concerns over the second wave in the area.

Citing his visit to Phuket over the weekend to meet business operators, he said they called for relaxation of restrictions for the return of foreign tourists.



“The Public Health ministry is well-prepared to impose full-scale disease control measures. We have medical staff, equipment and hospital facilities to support the implementation of the plan,” he said however, operators have to create understanding with their opponents.

Regarding readiness of hospitals along the Thai-Myanmar border, he said they used to face shortage of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) but currently have adequate supplies to handle the situation. (TNA)





