Security tightened along Thailand border as Covid cases surge in Myanmar

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon ordered tightened security along Thai-Myanmar border in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases in Thailand’s neighbouring country.





The deputy prime minister ordered police, soldiers and administrative officials to seal off natural border channels in order to prevent illegal immigration.

The Royal Thai Navy Region 3 has dispatched patrol boats along the Kraburi River and at sea to intercept any attempt to smuggle Myanmar workers into Ranong province.



Thailand on Tuesday reported one new coronavirus case in state quarantine, raising the total cases to 3,446. Of that number, 3,284 patients have been recovered.

The new case is a 46-year-old man, who returned from India on September 1.

Currently, 104 Covid-19 cases are being treated at hospitals and the country’s death toll remains at 58. (TNA)





