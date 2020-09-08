Thai returnee from India reported latest Covid-19 case

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported one new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 who is a returnee from India.

The center announced that the new case is a Thai man aged 27 who is an employee of a company. He arrived from India on Sept 1 on a flight that also carried a previously confirmed COVID-19 case.





He was quarantined in Bangkok and showed COVID-19 infection in his first test on Sept 5. He was asymptomatic.

Total cases rose to 3,445, 3,281 of whom recovered and 106 others were receiving treatment at hospitals.

The death toll remained unchanged at 58. (TNA)





