Thailand ranks 1st for wellness retreats – TripAdvisor

According to Travel Daily News, a popular travel website that explore destinations in the Asia and Pacific region, Thailand was ranked 1st worldwide in terms of health services, particularly wellness retreats.

The ranking is based on TripAdvisor reviews, which Slingo explores for reviews on hotels, resorts, wellness activities, and spas







Thailand is regarded as a prime destination for tourists interested in health tourism with luxury and quality health services and has also been dubbed the Spa Capital of Asia.

In addition, Thailand is ranked very high for the popularity of its health activities (Highest-rated wellness activities). It comes in 2nd, after the Maldives. The most popular activities are yoga and Pilates. (PRD)

































