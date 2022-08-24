Policemen deployed for APEC meeting in Chiang Mai

Several meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) are taking place in Chiang Mai, including the Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry Preparatory Meeting which kicked off today (Aug 24). Provincial police officers are deployed to meeting venues to provide safety.

Police officers will ensure the safety of participating ministers, staff members, and their followers from 21 APEC economies.

The security coverage will be provided at meeting venues, visit sites, public venues, and participants’ accommodations.







The Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry Preparatory Meeting will be taking place at Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel. This fifth edition of the meeting is the first to be held in Thailand. The very first one took place in 2007 in Sydney, Australia.

This meeting encourages all APEC economies to increase their cooperation on economic development towards sustainability, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable forest management. (NNT)

































