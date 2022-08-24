Get to know ‘Nuad Thai’ or traditional Thai massage

Thailand is going to provide free ‘Nuad Thai’ services, a traditional Thai massage, for APEC health meeting attendees during 22-26 August 2022 in Bangkok. Services provided will be neck and shoulder massage, and foot massage.

Nuad Thai has been recorded in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 12, 2019. It is a unique identity of Thailand that foreigners are interested in and fond of, especially in health tourism. The purposes of Nuad Thai are for health promotion and disease therapy such as muscle pain or office syndrome. (PRD)


































