Thailand pulls in long-stay visitors from around the world with open ‘Special Tourist Visa’ (STV)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to provide the latest update that the Royal Thai Government is now allowing long-stay visitors from around the world to apply for the ‘Special Tourist Visa’ (STV), previously available only to travelers from countries considered low- to medium-risk for the COVID-19 pandemic.







Published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 9 December, 2020, with immediate effect, this latest announcement covers long-stay visitors to Thailand of all types – from tourists to business travelers, investors and others, as well as travelers and crews of foreign yachts.

To qualify for the STV, visitors must comply with Thailand’s COVID-19 control and preventive measures. This includes undergoing a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, having proof of their long-term accommodation or residence in the kingdom – such as a hotel reservation, rental contract or evidence of condominium ownership, holding the required medical and travel insurance, and a valid ‘Fit to Fly’ medical certificate. Those arriving by foreign yachts must provide proof of advance payment for mooring fees and must strictly follow the rules and regulations set by the Marine Department.







The STV allows for a 90-day stay in the Kingdom, which can be extended twice for a further 90 days each time, and is available through until 30 September, 2021. The visa fee is 2,000 Baht and an additional 2,000 Baht per extension.









It is highly recommended for applicants to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate-General in their home country before making any bookings. This is because application for the STV is to be made only in the traveler’s country of origin at a Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate-General.







