Suspected timber smugglers arrested in Chiang Mai

Forestry officials seized more than 865,000 baht in protected Takianthong when they stopped suspected timber smugglers in Chiang Mai.

Forestry Center Director Samphan Putduang said officers stopped six-wheeled trucks on Mae Rim-Samoeng Road in Thung Pong, Mae Ram District Dec. 14.







Inside were seven huge pieces of Takianthong totaling nearly 50 cu. meters.

Samphan said the six suspects arrested said they were hired to drive the wood from Samoeng District. The investigation into who cut the timber will continue.













