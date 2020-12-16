Thailand provides disease-protective gear for border soldiers

The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army has ordered more protective gear for soldiers guarding the border to protect them from COVID-19.

Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokesperson of the army, said army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae ordered the Army Medical Department and units supervising disease preventive equipment to adequately send protective gear to the soldiers who were on duty at all border checkpoints and border areas.







The army chief was concerned about the health of the soldiers who were trying to block illegal migrants as COVID-19 was spreading in neighboring country, she said.

“This week, the training of new soldiers in the 2/63 term will be concluded. They will take a leave and then be deployed at units. The army chief ordered army units to educate all soldiers about practices and disciplines to cope with COVID-19,” Col Sirichan said.

Soldiers were ordered to comply with COVID-preventive measures strictly when they were on and off duty so that they would remain healthy and ready for assignments, she said. (TNA)















