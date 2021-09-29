Thailand provides over 230 million baht in vaccination compensation program

Thailand’s National Health Security Office (NHSO) has approved 3,626 requests for the government’s no-fault compensation program for COVID-19 vaccine recipients since the launch of the program on May 19th.







NHSO secretary-general Dr. Jadej Thammatacharee said the office has paid over 230 million baht to 464 people or their families who have died or become severely and permanently disabled following COVID-19 vaccinations.



He said another 287 requests for compensation are still being examined by the NHSO’s area committees, tasked with inspecting reported COVID-19 vaccination adverse events and deciding on the compensation payment. 1,252 requests have been rejected after these area committees ruled that they did not fit the criteria for the receipt of financial compensation.







According to Dr. Jadej, the criteria are divided into three levels of the severity of reported side effects. Illness requiring continuous treatment is compensated at a maximum of 100,000 baht per case, while the maximum compensation for partial disability following COVID-19 vaccination is set at 240,000 baht and a maximum of 400,000 baht is offered in the case of death or severe permanent disability. (NNT)



























