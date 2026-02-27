PRD Alumni Association donates monk seat cushions ahead of 93rd anniversary

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Public Relations Department (PRD) Alumni Association has presented 10 monk seat cushions to the Public Relations Department ahead of its 93rd anniversary observance. The handover took place at the PRD’s headquarters, where Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem received the donation from the alumni association president and its members.







The cushions will be used during Buddhist religious rites and official ceremonies organized by the department, including the May 1 anniversary event. The donation supports preparations for these functions and ensures proper arrangements for participating monks.

Department representatives conveyed appreciation for the alumni association’s continued goodwill and support, citing the ongoing ties between former and current personnel within the organization. (NNT)



































