Thai Education Ministry announces plans to reopen schools

Thailand’s Education Ministry has announced a two-phase plan to reopen schools, while strict COVID-19 measures and assessments have begun this month, which have already implemented measures for creating a COVID-19 safety zone on their grounds since August. The second phase is for other schools, which pass a formal COVID-19 assessment on their readiness, to reopen.







The ministry said key requirements for passing the evaluation are at least 85% vaccination against COVID-19 among school teachers and staff and a commitment to comply with the government’s standard COVID-19 control measures.



However, these schools are allowed to decide on their own if they want to switch fully to onsite learning, stay with online learning or adopt a combination of both where appropriate. In the case of onsite learning, the maximum number of students per classroom is 25. Each student is required to stay at least 1.5 meters from others while in the same room.







Meanwhile, Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said, as of Tuesday, 3.6 million, or about 71.67% of over 5 million students who agreed to be inoculated, have been vaccinated. (NNT)



























