Thailand retains balance between economic development and natural resources conservation

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has reported that a committee on marine and coastal resources policy on Monday approved the department’s environmental checklist for seawall and revetment construction to combat marine coastal erosion.







Department Director-General Sophon Thongdee explained that the environmental checklist has been revised at least twice before earning agreement from related agencies, including the ministries of Interior and Transportation.



He said the department will try to implement it as soon as possible after the nine-year delay, as it means any seawall and revetment construction project, to stop marine coastal erosion, must get an approval from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.







Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said the government is trying to find a balance between economic development and natural resources conservation in a sustainable way, in which all measures are implemented based on stakeholder cooperation. (NNT)



























