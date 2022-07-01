Thailand protests against Myanmar jet’s incursion in Tak province

The secretary-general of the National Security Council said Thailand via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the armed forces complained against a Myanmar jet’s incursion with all levels of Myanmar authorities.

NSC secretary-general Gen Supot Malaniyom said a Myanmar jet entered the Thai airspace in Phop Phra district of Tak province yesterday (June 30) and organizations concerned must be more alert.







The incident did not result from a conflict between Thailand and Myanmar but it concerned the internal issue of Myanmar which had impacts on Thailand. Thailand already filed complaints with all levels of authorities concerned, Gen Supot said.

Yesterday air force spokesman AVM Prapas Sornjaidee said that a jet attacked an ethnic force near the border and entered the Thai airspace at 11.16am on June 30.





The air force then deployed two F-16 fighter jets to the border in Phop Phra district of Tak right away. It also ordered the air force attaché at the Thai embassy in Yangon to issue a warning to an agency concerned in Myanmar and demand Myanmar prevent such an incident from recurring. (TNA)

































