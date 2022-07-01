Thailand presses ahead with post-pandemic adoption of measures against COVID-19

COVID-19 patients will receive free treatment at registered hospitals, based on their medical benefits and coverage from 1 July 2022, as Thailand presses ahead with the post-pandemic adoption of measures against the disease.







This change will effectively end the COVID UCEP Plus program, which provided free treatment at private hospitals, and will end the Home Isolation and Community Isolation programs. The 1330 hotline will remain in service to provide basic screening and help find hospital beds.





Meanwhile, patients with serious conditions and emergency patients will still get free treatment at private hospitals based on the Universal Coverage Emergency for Patient (UCEP) scheme, with the 1669 hotline assessing their eligibility.

Testing for COVID-19 will be arranged based on the Department of Disease Control’s guidelines. (PRD)

































