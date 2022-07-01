Pattaya serves alcohol at pubs, bars until 2 A.M. from tonight (July 1)

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allows people to remove face masks on a voluntary basis in open and uncrowded spaces while pubs, bars and other night entertainment can open until 2 A.M. from July 1 when the whole country will become a green COVID-19 surveillance zone.







The CCSA resolved to end pre-travel registration for foreigners or the so-called Thailand Pass system and the use of the TM6 immigration form for air arrivals and stop requiring foreign visitors to have COVID-19 insurance coverage.

For face mask use, the CCSA agreed that people can take off face masks when they stay outdoors. It still advises people to use face masks in crowded and air-conditioned places for their own safety. The advice is also for service providers and gatherings of more than 2,000 people.





Besides, the CCSA allowed pubs, bars and entertainment places to open and sell alcoholic beverages until 2 A.M. and lift the alcohol sales ban at hotels from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. The center also declared all 77 provinces green zones on July 1. (TNA)

































