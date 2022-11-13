Thailand proposes roadmap for ASEAN development

The 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits officially commenced in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with ASEAN leaders in attendance. During which Thailand’s Prime Minister proposed three approaches to steering forward the ASEAN Community.

The first of the three approaches proposed by Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha is for member countries to strengthen what they already have at the present through the implementation of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework. He said the emphasis should be placed on public health and human security.







The second approach is the joining of forces for a stronger future, with an expectation for ASEAN’s Post-2025 Vision to reflect ASEAN’s future operational sustainability and global changes. This approach intends to ensure the highest level of innovative adoption towards a balanced and sustainable economic and social development.

The third approach is respect for the "ASEAN Way". According to the Prime Minister, doing so would greatly contribute to the growth of the region going forward. General Prayut then congratulated the success of Cambodia's initiatives, including COVID-19 response and post-pandemic recovery, and the development progress of the Post-2025 Vision.







He complimented on the progress of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases, saying Thailand, as the host country for the center’s secretariat office, stands ready to work closely with Indonesia and Vietnam to ensure the efficiency of the center’s operations in response to public health emergencies.

The Thai Premier also emphasized the importance of expediting regional economic integration and reinforcement of economic relations with ASEAN's partners. (NNT)


































