Thailand and Sweden exchange thoughts on wastewater management

Representatives from the Thai and Swedish public and private sectors have exchanged ideas on wastewater management and water crises. They also discussed the use and exchange of technology and innovations for the purpose of sustainable water management.

During the discussion, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that water is the basis of life and climate change has caused a quickening of the water cycle.







Bangkok city experiences floods as well as problems with wastewater. As a short term

response, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has dredged sewers and canals to improve drainage. Governor Chadchart said that in the long term, new waterways must be created to shorten distances between sewers and the river.







In the aspect of wastewater treatment, the BMA operates 8 major treatment plants that accommodate 22 of Bangkok’s 50 districts. Treatment of wastewater discharged from households is prioritized. Treatment systems have been installed at spots where wastewater accumulates, such as at large fresh markets. Khlong Toei market is one example.

The seminar involving Thai and Swedish participants was held at Bangsue Environmental Education and Conservation Center in Bangkok. The seminar’s objective is to facilitate knowledge and experience sharing as well as an exchange of challenge cases in water management. Lessons learned in water management were also discussed by the Thai and Swedish seminar participants. Highlight projects and initiatives addressing water management in Thailand were presented at the seminar. Those at the event also discussed future Thai-Swedish cooperation and innovations and technology that can help with sustainable water management. (NNT)





































