Thai PM invites everyone to welcome attendees of APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

Dear Beloved Fellow Citizens,

In the week to come, leaders and delegates from throughout the Asia-Pacific region and beyond will travel to Thailand to attend the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related gatherings. This is a historic moment for the kingdom, as the world looks to us as one of the leading economies to help shape regional and global economic policies and norms.







This is an event that all Thais can be proud of as our nation marches forward. Thailand has achieved global recognition on multiple fronts, including being among the countries that best managed the COVID situation. More recently, the kingdom’s credit rating was upgraded to level A by the Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR), which also upgraded the credit rating of baht-denominated bonds to A+ and maintains Thailand’s rating as “stable”.







These accomplishments were made possible through the cooperation of all sectors, including relevant agencies, the government sector, private sector and members of the Thai public, who performed their roles to the fullest capacity and adhered to the long-term interests of the nation.

I therefore wish to invite all sectors to come together in welcoming important guests to our country and hope that the upcoming 2022 APEC meeting will further benefit Thailand, including by stimulating the economy, trade, investment and tourism. (NNT)

































