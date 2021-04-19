Thailand promotes ‘work from home’ requirement as ‘office clusters’ increase

Thai government is urging all sectors to comply with the new COVID-19 restrictions by supporting work-from-home schemes where possible as Thailand logged another daily record number of COVID-19 cases at 1,767 on Sunday







Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin cited research by the Department of Disease Control that showed a growing number of infection clusters in the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreak.



He said clusters were found at the offices of several companies, including 23 cases at a Chonburi-based private company and eight cases in an Udon Thani-based electricity authority office. (NNT)











