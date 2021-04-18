‘Jet ski’ rolls down Pattaya street, ready for flood

Boonlua Chatree
A Pattaya motorcyclist turned heads by transforming his bike into a jet ski.

Anuluk Klingkaisuklert, 30, posted a Facebook video clip showing an unknown man driving his “jet ski” on a Jomtien Beach road on April 16. Widely shared, the clip brought plenty of laughs and one-liners.



“It’s difficult to live in Pattaya. You must know how to live here and often face floods,” Anuluk, a Jomtien rescue volunteer, wrote in the caption.

With the fiberglass shell of a jet ski covering his motorbike, it’s unclear whether the hybrid vehicle would fare any better in Pattaya’s frequent floods, but the driver clearly is prepared for anything.

