Chiang Mai ‘red zones’ expand to 7 districts

Red COVID-19 control zones in the Northern Province have expanded to seven districts for effective disease control while Muang Chiang Mai district had the most cases exceeding 1,000.







The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office reported that as of April 18 the red zones were declared in seven districts namely Muang Chiang Mai district where there were 1,185 COVID-19 cases, San Sai (216), San Kamphaeng (104), Saraphi (100), Hang Dong (85), Mae Rim (78) and Doi Saket (60).







Seven other districts were declared orange zones and 10 other districts yellow zones. Galyani Vadhana district was the only white zone where there was not a COVID-19 case. Health officials were investigating 13 COVID-19 cases in the province.



The communicable disease committee of Chiang Mai asked local people to minimize travel and categorized districts as different color zones to effectively control COVID-19.

The white zone is free of COVID-19 infection. The yellow zone has 1-10 COVID cases, the orange zone 11-50 cases and the red zone 51 cases and more. (TNA)















