Thailand promotes domestic eggs consumption to offset over supply

The Ministry of Commerce continues to tackle low chicken egg pricing by promoting more domestic consumption, and providing a special subsidy for exports, in an effort to help affected farmers.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit has disclosed that the market is now seeing an oversupply of chicken eggs beyond consumer demand, with farms across the country producing 40-41 million eggs daily, exceeding the national demand of 38-39 million eggs per day.







The Ministry of Commerce is now encouraging the general public to consume more chicken eggs. The ministry will also help farmers distribute eggs at the special price of 2 baht each, in the 4th round of the ministry’s nationwide trade events, along with many discounted grocery items.

The ministry is providing a subsidy at 0.25 baht per egg for egg exports to help reduce the oversupply. This subsidy will be provided to exporters until the egg price rises to 3 baht each, which is considered a fair price for both egg farmers and consumers.

The current chicken egg price of about 2 baht each, is due to the recent oversupply. (NNT)











