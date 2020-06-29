Thailand next restrictions easing plan focuses on 2nd wave spread prevention

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will disclose details of the easing of Phase 5 restrictions, due to begin on July 1, while stressing the need for effective disease control measures to prevent a second wave.







The CCSA Spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said the CCSA will be holding a major meeting on Monday to finalize the details of further restriction easing in Phase 5, which may allow businesses such as pubs, bars, karaoke venues, gaming centers, internet cafes, and soapy massage parlors to reopen.







Addressing criticism of remaining restrictions in Phase 5 being too stringent as the situation in the country has already improved, the CCSA spokesman said there is a possibility of new locally transmitted cases, albeit no such case has been reported for 32 consecutive days.

He pointed out an example in China, where no locally transmitted cases were reported for 50 days, however, a second wave of infections eventually came.

On Monday the CCSA will consider measures related to international arrivals; the State of Emergency extension by one month; the reopening of schools in border areas, and the easing of some social distancing measures on public transport. It’s likely passengers will be allowed to sit in any of the seats on metro trains which are now blocked. However, passengers must stand 1 foot away from one another, and wear face coverings. (NNT)











