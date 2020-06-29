Thailand theme park ‘Dream World’ reopens

Dream World theme park reopened to the public on Saturday after being closed for three months under COVID-19 lockdown measures. A large number of visitors arrived on the first day and measures were in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Park visitors are asked to wear face masks at all times within the park areas.







Dream World theme park was able to reopen after measures restricting some businesses to control the COVID-19 situation were eased on June 15. Theme parks are among businesses that are now allowed to operate but are required to comply with the government’s disease control measures to build confidence among visitors. The Dream World theme park can accommodate a maximum of 7,500 people per day.







Entrances are equipped with thermo-scanners to measure all visitors’ body temperature. The staff attach a sticker to each visitor who passes the screening process.

All visitors are required to wash their hands with alcohol gel before using any plaything. There are also posters that provide instructions on accessing theme park services at various spots. Visitors are also asked to maintain social distancing within the park of at least one meter for safety and to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 resurgence. (NNT)











