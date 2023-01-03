Thailand promotes BCG model to optimize rice farming operations

Four agricultural associations in Thailand have joined forces to promote the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model of rice farming across ten provinces, covering approximately 50,000 rai of paddy fields with the goal of producing premium-quality rice.

The associations involved are the Save Planet Agro-Economy Development Association, the Community Rice Centre Association of Thailand, the Agriculturist Association and the Thai Rice Mills Association.







Pana Tappinkorn, President of the Save Planet Agro-Economy Development Association, said the BCG model will be implemented during off-season planting and is a continuation of Save-Planet Rice’s pilot projects that have been successfully implemented in 20 villages.

According to Pana, the pilot project helped to lower investment costs, increase productivity and improve the quality of rice. Rice produced by participating villages commanded premium prices and was even given as gifts at the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week meetings.







The model will be gradually introduced to farmers nationwide, starting with those in Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Chai Nat, Sing Buri and Lop Buri. Farmers in each province will be encouraged to grow their rice organically and in an environmentally friendly manner to ensure sustainability.







The four associations recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work on sustainable, chemical-free rice production, which will help farmers save on production costs. The MoU was endorsed by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on November 21, 2022. (NNT)























