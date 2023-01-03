Thais urged to self-monitor Covid symptoms after New Year holidays

The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Thailand went down in the final week of 2022, but health professionals have asked people traveling during New Year holidays to monitor symptoms and self-isolate if infected.

Health authorities in Thailand reported 2,111 hospitalized COVID-19 cases during the week of 25-31 December 2022.







Fatality numbers also went down, from 89 cases to 75 cases in the same week.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Thira Woratanarat from the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, asked people traveling or attending gathering events during the New Year holidays to closely monitor possible symptoms.







According to the doctor, anyone exhibiting symptoms should immediately self-test for COVID-19 using an antigen test kit, and self-isolate for 7-10 days following a positive result. People experiencing symptoms should get follow-up tests for 3 consecutive days to rule out false negatives. (NNT)























