Bangkok ranks third most searched destination in Asia after Tokyo and Ho Chi Minh City

The tourism sector in Thailand this year is expected to see a lively recovery, with the government now expecting no fewer than 20 million international visitors.

Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok has seen surges in holiday-related activities. And according to the Canada-based travel website and application Hopper, international flight searches among people in North America have jumped from 19% to 27%, with Bangkok ranking as the third most searched destination in Asia, only after Tokyo of Japan and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked all related sectors for executing the government’s policy on tourism growth, which is essential to the country’s economic recovery.

The government has set a target for this year to achieve 80% of tourism revenue and 50% of international tourist number recorded before the pandemic. These targets equate to no less than 2.38 trillion baht in revenue and no fewer than 20 million visitors, excluding 180 million from mainland China and domestic travelers. (NNT)























