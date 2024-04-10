Thailand prepares for Myanmar refugees following capture of Myawaddy by rebel forces

Thailand is gearing up to welcome up to 100,000 refugees in the wake of escalating conflict in Myanmar following the capture of the border town Myawaddy by rebel forces. Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara announced the country’s readiness to provide temporary refuge in safe areas after recent discussions with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and top military officials. The government also has plans to engage in talks with international partners for additional support if the influx of refugees surpasses the anticipated numbers.

The announcement came amidst an assessment of the ongoing turmoil in Myanmar and the impact on bilateral trade, which has seen a 30% decrease in Mae Sot district. Despite the disruptions, the Thai-Myanmar border remains open, with contingency plans to reroute trade through other border provinces if necessary.







In response to the situation, the prime minister has established a committee, which he will chair, to include members from the National Security Council, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and security agencies. A subcommittee will also be set up to evaluate the situation regularly and provide updates to the central committee.

In a recent online statement, Srettha highlighted the significance of the Myanmar situation to Thailand and detailed the government's strategy for aiding those impacted by the conflict and reducing potential effects on Thailand. (NNT)
































