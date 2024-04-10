Health officials urge caution amidst heat wave in April

With an upcoming heat wave forecasted to affect upper Thailand until April 11, health experts are urging the public to exercise caution and prepare for a slew of health risks associated with the summer season. The Meteorological Department has predicted hot to very hot conditions, advising the public to minimize outdoor activities and take necessary health precautions.







Health officials emphasized the dangers of heat stress, particularly heatstroke, which can escalate to life-threatening conditions such as cardiac arrest if not promptly addressed. Symptoms to watch for include excessive sweating, rapid pulse, and convulsions, among others.

Beyond heatstroke, summer poses a risk for various diseases, including rabies, diarrhea, food poisoning, cholera, dysentery, typhoid fever, sunburn, and heat exhaustion. Proper hygiene, such as washing hands regularly, consuming clean and well-cooked food, and staying hydrated with clean water, can prevent these conditions.







To safeguard against the multitude of health risks presented by the hot weather, medical professionals recommend regular exercise, adequate rest, and annual health checkups. Immediate consultation with a doctor is also advised for any symptoms to prevent the rapid escalation of infectious diseases. (NNT)































