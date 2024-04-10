Passenger caught smoking e-cigarette on flight departing from Chiang Rai

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport authorities have pinpointed the identity of a passenger caught smoking an e-cigarette on a flight departing from Chiang Rai province last Sunday (Apr 7). The woman in question now faces potential charges under two separate legal statutes: the Tobacco Products Control Act of 2017 and the Act on Certain Offenses Against Air Navigation of 1978, for smoking on public transport and compromising air navigation safety, respectively.







In response to the incident, airport officials have instructed the airline involved to initiate further legal proceedings against the passenger. Airport Director Sqn Ldr Somchanok Tiamtiabrat confirmed the legal action following the widespread dissemination of a video capturing the act. The footage, shared by a user on an online platform, quickly gained attention and criticism for the passenger’s breach of security protocols.







Sqn Ldr Somchanok addressed concerns regarding airport security measures, explaining that while comprehensive physical and X-ray screenings are conducted for all passengers, the plastic components of e-cigarettes can sometimes evade detection. He also reiterated that all vaping devices, including mods, e-liquids, and disposable vapes, are strictly prohibited on flights within Thailand, with enforcement officers tasked with confiscating any such items found during security checks. (NNT)































