Thailand praised by Islamic organization for setting example for multicultural society

Thailand has been praised as a positive example of a multicultural society by delegates from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Delegates from the OIC, led by Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Yousef Mohammed S.Aldobeay, traveled to the southern provinces of Thailand at the invitation of the Thai government from June 29-30, 2022. The delegates visited the provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat and observed local communities, education programs and religious activities.







The assistant secretary-general commended the Thai government for looking after the Muslim community in the southern provinces and addressing disputes in a peaceful manner. The OIC delegates also affirmed that Thailand set a positive example for a multicultural society where everyone can live together regardless of race, ethnicity, nationalities and religion.

Rear Adm Somkiat Pholprayoon, secretary-general of Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC), said the visit by the OIC delegates represented a good opportunity for local communities in provinces to express their views. He noted to the OIC that Thailand prioritizes multiculturalism and equality as one of the main policies set by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, and that the OIC visit directly reflects those commitments to the international community. (NNT)

































