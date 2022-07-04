Ex pothead hospitalized after smoking grass on Pattaya Beach

A Prachin Buri man smoking pot on Pattaya Beach is in the hospital after suffering breathing problems.

Identified only as Seksan, the 29-year-old was drunk and told police that he used to smoke marijuana years ago but gave it up until it was legalized June 9.







So, now that he won’t be arrested for smoking weed on the beach, he rolled a joint. But half way through it, his chest tightened up and Seksan couldn’t breathe. He asked a passerby for help.

He is now under observation at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.

































