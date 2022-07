A 28-year-old woman jumped from a third-floor window in Pattaya to escape her boyfriend who locked her up for almost a year.

Paramedics responded July 3 to the Naklua Ban Eua-arthorn housing project where “Saichon” was found injured.







The woman said she had been held captive by a “boyfriend” in a third-floor room for almost a year. Unable to take it anymore, she jumped.

Police, however, didn’t find her story credible, although they promised to investigate.