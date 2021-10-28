Thailand pledges to enhance ASEAN and Japan relations

Thailand’s Prime Minister has pledged to further enhance the relations between ASEAN and Japan at ASEAN-Japan Summit.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday attended the 24th ASEAN-Japan Summit held via video conference, where he delivered a speech on behalf of ASEAN nations.







This summit was participated by leaders of ASEAN countries and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who emphasized the promotion of concrete cooperation within the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), and the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, particularly on COVID-19 response.

On behalf of ASEAN members, Thailand’s Prime Minister expressed appreciation for some 50 years of relations between ASEAN and Japan, as well as the support from Japan for ASEAN countries on COVID-19 response and preparedness for the next wave of infections.



He thanked Japan for the 1 million U.S. dollar donation for the ASEAN fund for COVID-19 response, and another 50 million U.S. dollars for the establishment of the ASEAN Center for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases.

In his speech, the Thai PM expressed ASEAN’s intention to expand its cooperation with Japan on international crime and terrorism prevention and cybersecurity, further support investments from Japanese businesses in the region, promote the utilization of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (AJCEP), and ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).







He said ASEAN is determined to work together with Japan towards concrete outcomes in line with the joint statement from the 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit on the commitment to enhancing the ASEAN-Japan Strategic Partnership for mutual benefits.

On climate change, ASEAN urges the protection of balance in all aspects in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The region also emphasizes the protection of peace, stability, and freedom for air and maritime navigation over the South China Sea, as well as promoting a peaceful dialogue on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.







As the coordinating country for the ASEAN-Japan relations, the Thai Prime Minister said Thailand is ready to support Japan in the organizing of a special ASEAN-Japan Summit in 2023, in accordance with Japan’s intentions. (NNT)



























