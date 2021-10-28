‘Thailand Pass’ website comes online for foreign visitors Nov 1

The ‘Thailand Pass’ system is ready to welcome visitors to the country from Nov 1 onwards, allowing them to ‘test and go’ and avoid paperwork.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said ‘Thailand Pass’ would replace the Certificate of Entry (COE) requirement and offer quick immigration to visitors from Nov 1 onwards. Inbound foreigners and Thais can apply for ‘Thailand Pass’ at tp.consular.go.th before their trips and wait 1-3 days for approval which will depend on their vaccination certificates.







After receiving the approval, travelers can download the Thailand Pass QR Code right away and present it to their airlines and officials at screening checkpoints together with the results of their COVID-19 tests conducted no longer than 72 hours before their flights, the spokesman said.

Those who arrive from 45 countries and Hong Kong can travel farther in the country in the “Test and Go” manner after staying at a specific hotel for one night to wait for the results of their RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. (TNA)







































