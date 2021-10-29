Thailand joins international partners on zero greenhouse gas emissions

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-Archa announced Thailand’s framework to help international partners pursue their goals of zero greenhouse gas emissions and limiting the rising temperature.

Minister Varawut said the upcoming 2021 UN climate change conference or COP26 which will take place next week will urge member nations to take climate change more seriously by rolling out measures and policies that help the world attain net zero emissions by 2050.







The United Kingdom as the host of the conference, along with other developed nations, is expected to channel 100 billion US dollars a year to less wealthy nations including Thailand to help them through the transition phase.



Unlike wealthy nations, Minister Varawut said Thailand will take much longer and more effort to acquire enough resources including financial ones to achieve the net zero goal. However, eventually, Thailand will have to make some adjustments in order to reach the said goal, but it has to do it in a way that burdens are not put solely on the public.







COP26 will be held in Glasgow, Scotland between October 31 and November 12. Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha is slated to take part in the conference and he will highlight Thailand’s endeavor to address global warming issues. (NNT)



























